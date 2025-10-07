The Indian Awaaz

PM Modi Condemns Attack on Chief Justice B R Gavai

Oct 6, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spoke to Chief Justice of India, Justice B R Gavai following an attempted attack inside the Supreme Court on him. In a social media post, the Prime Minister said that the attack on Justice B R Gavai earlier today in the Supreme Court premises has angered every Indian.

Mr Modi said that there is no place for such reprehensible acts in the society and it is is utterly condemnable. Mr Modi appreciated the calm displayed by Justice Gavai in the face of such a situation and it highlights his commitment to values of justice and strengthening the spirit of Indian Constitution.

