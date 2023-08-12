India is much more active and visible globally and shaping big issues and ideas: Jaishankar

AMN / WEB DESK

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jai Shankar has said that India is today much more active and visible globally and shaping big issues and ideas.

In an interview to AIR, the External Affairs Minister said that India is at the centre and the G-20 has to address the divide between East and West and find a solution to the North and South divide as well. He added that it is a big responsibility and the focus today is to get the world and the G20 to focus on the right problems.

