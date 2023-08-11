इंडियन आवाज़     11 Aug 2023 08:46:19      انڈین آواز
Probationers of Indian Postal Service call on President Droupadi Murmu

The probationers of the Indian Postal Service today called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Speaking on the occasion, the President said that the Department of Posts, with its remarkable 160-year journey, stands as a beacon of service to the nation. She said, its extensive network of nearly one lakh 60 thousand Post Offices makes it the largest postal network in the world. 

President Murmu appreciated the role of the Department of Posts in financial inclusion. She expressed happiness that the department has undertaken strategic initiatives to bridge the financial gap and empower marginalized communities. She noted that the Department of Posts has played a pivotal role in disbursing government subsidies, welfare payments, and pensions. The President stated that the seamless distribution of funds through post offices has reduced the dependency on intermediaries and minimized leakages.

