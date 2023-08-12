इंडियन आवाज़     12 Aug 2023 12:08:37      انڈین آواز
Government advises Indian nationals to leave Niger

The Central Government has advised Indian nationals to leave Niger. Talking to media in New Delhi today, a Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi urged the Indian nationals to register themselves with the Indian Embassy in Niamey urgently. For any assistance, Indian nationals may also contact Indian Embassy at 227 99759975.

Replying to a query on reports regarding a Chinese ship spotted at Colombo port in Sri Lanka, Mr. Bagchi said that he can not confirm whether the vessel is a warship or not. He emphasized that the government carefully monitors any development having a bearing on India’s security interests and takes all necessary measures to defend them.

Mr. Bagchi also said that External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar in a meeting with UK Minister of Security Tom Tugendhat raised the security issue of Indian diplomatic premises and protection of its personnel. Expressing his concern over the Ariha Shah’s case, the spokesperson reiterated that the child in foster care is being denied her cultural rights and her rights as an Indian citizen. He added, India will continue to press the German authorities for the early return of the child to India. Commenting on the participation of the Pakistan Cricket team in the upcoming ICC World Cup hosted by India, Mr. Bagchi assured that they will be treated like cricket teams of other countries.

