India beat New Zealand to secure bronze medal at Sultan Johor Cup junior Hockey tournament

India beat New Zealand 3-2 in a thrilling shootout to secure the bronze medal at the Sultan of Johor Cup junior men’s hockey tournament on Saturday in Malaysia. After the match ended in a 2-2 stalemate in regulation time, Indian goalkeeper Bikramjit Singh held his nerve to make three excellent saves, while strikers Gurjot Singh, Manmeet Singh, and Sourabh Anand Kushwaha scored in the tense shootout. Earlier in regulation time, Dilraj Singh and Manmeet Singh had given India a roaring start, but New Zealand disrupted India’s plans in the final quarter with goals from Owen Brown and Jonty Elmes.

