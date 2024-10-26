THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

SPORTS

India beat New Zealand to secure bronze medal at Sultan Johor Cup junior Hockey tournament

Oct 26, 2024

India beat New Zealand 3-2 in a thrilling shootout to secure the bronze medal at the Sultan of Johor Cup junior men’s hockey tournament on Saturday in Malaysia. After the match ended in a 2-2 stalemate in regulation time, Indian goalkeeper Bikramjit Singh held his nerve to make three excellent saves, while strikers Gurjot Singh, Manmeet Singh, and Sourabh Anand Kushwaha scored in the tense shootout. Earlier in regulation time, Dilraj Singh and Manmeet Singh had given India a roaring start, but New Zealand disrupted India’s plans in the final quarter with goals from Owen Brown and Jonty Elmes.

Related Post

SPORTS

New Zealand clinch 3-match series beating India by 113 runs in 2nd test

Oct 26, 2024
SPORTS

Ministry of Youth Affairs, Sports invites applications for Sports Awards 2024

Oct 24, 2024
SPORTS

Sultan of Johor Cup: Indian Junior Men’s team defeat host Malaysia 4-2

Oct 23, 2024

You missed

OTHER TOP STORIES

Special Drive against substandard helmets

October 26, 2024
URDU SECTION

غیر معیاری ہیلمٹ کے خلاف خصوصی مہم

October 26, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran says ‘entitled’ to self-defence after 2 soldiers killed in Israeli strikes

October 26, 2024
SPORTS

India beat New Zealand to secure bronze medal at Sultan Johor Cup junior Hockey tournament

October 26, 2024