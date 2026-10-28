West Bengal Encounters: Mamata, CPI(M) Question Police Action; CM Defends Law Enforcement

Last Updated on October 28, 2026 4:14 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Representative photo

Aafreen Hussain / KOLKATA

Two fatal police encounters in West Bengal, involving men accused in the Gaighata rape-and-murder case and the Shamsherganj murder of BJP worker Sujit Mondal, have triggered a political confrontation between the ruling BJP and opposition parties. While Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has defended the police’s right to act against attacks on officers, the Trinamool Congress, CPI(M) and Congress have raised questions about due process and accountability.

The two men were identified as Prahlad Das, accused in the Gaighata rape-and-murder case, and Samaul Sheikh, accused in the murder of BJP worker Sujit Mondal in Murshidabad. Police claimed that both men attempted to seize officers’ firearms and opened fire during crime-scene reconstruction. The circumstances surrounding the shootings have become a central point of political dispute.

Mamata Banerjee’s camp raises rule-of-law concerns

Former Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee has recently accused the BJP government of using intimidation and police pressure against TMC workers. However, no direct statement from Banerjee specifically addressing these two encounters was found in the reports reviewed.

Her party colleague Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, TMC MLA from Ballygunge, questioned the political implications of encounter policing, saying: “Encounters may be a source of publicity. But there ought to be a rule of law in the country.” He also questioned the status of legislative measures introduced to ensure speedy punishment in serious criminal cases.

CPI(M) leader Md Salim calls shootings staged encounters

CPI(M) West Bengal state secretary Mohammed Salim strongly criticised the police operations, describing them as staged encounters. In a post on X, he wrote: “Scripted! Instead of SOP it’s in accordance with SOAP opera.” Md Salim alleged that the incidents followed a pattern similar to the earlier Baruipur case and linked his criticism to concerns over rising crime against women. His remarks reflected the Left’s position that criminal investigations must not be replaced by encounters.

Senior CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty also questioned the justification for the shootings. He argued that even in heinous criminal cases, guilt and punishment must be determined through the established judicial system rather than through police action outside the courts.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari defends police

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari defended the police response while stating that the investigation into the encounters was being handled by the police and CID. “The matter of encounters is not within my jurisdiction. The matter is being looked into by the police-CID,”

Adhikari also declared that the police had been given a free hand to combat drug abuse and protect women. He said he would stand by officers carrying out their duties and added: “We want to establish the rule of law. There is no place for rapists and goons.

BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya likewise defended the police, arguing that the shootings occurred in circumstances where officers had to protect themselves. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, meanwhile, questioned the security arrangements that allegedly allowed suspects to seize police firearms.

Accountability remains central

The controversy highlights the tension between demands for swift action against serious crimes and the constitutional requirement of due process. While the government has defended the police, opposition leaders have demanded scrutiny of the circumstances leading to the deaths. Independent investigation, forensic evidence and transparent legal procedures will be crucial in establishing whether the use of lethal force was justified.