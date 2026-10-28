Cyclone Arnab makes landfall along Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts near Kakinada

Last Updated on October 28, 2026 8:21 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Several States witness heavy rainfall

AMN/ WEB DESK

The very severe cyclonic storm Arnab has commenced its landfall process along the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts near Kakinada. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the landfall process started at 1:20 AM today. The crossing began earlier than originally expected due to the rapid movement of the storm. The storm hit the coast, packing sustained maximum wind speeds of 115-125 km per hour, with gusts reaching up to 140 km per hour.

Heavy rainfall and strong winds have disrupted normal life across several coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh.

In Puducherry, normal life has been affected in the coastal region of Yanam as cyclonic storm Arnab began making landfall near Kakinada in the early hours of this morning.

Heavy rain and strong winds have lashed southern Odisha under the influence of cyclonic storm Arnab. Rain continues in Ganjam, Gajapati, Koraput, Malkangiri and Nabarangpur, with rainfall intensity likely to increase today. The IMD has issued a red warning for five districts and an orange warning for several other parts of the state. Odisha is maintaining heightened preparedness, with the Chief Minister scheduled to monitor the post-landfall situation from the Special Relief Commissioner’s office.

Continuous rainfall since last night has affected Ranchi and several other parts of Jharkhand due to Cyclone Arnab. The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall and strong winds.

The West Bengal administration has stepped up precautionary measures in view of Cyclonic Storm Arnab. According to the Alipore Meteorological Office, scattered rainfall is likely in several districts of West Bengal today. Isolated spells of heavy rain are forecast in South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, and Jhargram. Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri in North Bengal may also experience rainfall accompanied by gusty winds.