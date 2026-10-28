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Rahmani30 New Achievement: 25 Students Qualify for Regional Mathematics Olympiad (RMO)

28 October 2026 5:34 PM

Last Updated on October 28, 2026 5:34 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Patna |

Rahmani30 has achieved another remarkable academic milestone as 25 students successfully cleared the Indian Olympiad Qualifier in Mathematics (IOQM) 2026, securing their eligibility for the prestigious Regional Mathematics Olympiad (RMO).

This achievement reflects the students’ dedication, academic excellence, and the institution’s commitment to quality education through structured preparation and personalised mentoring.

Inspired by the vision of Ameer-e-Shariat Hazrat Maulana Mohammad Wali Rahmani (RA), Rahmani30 continues to progress under the leadership of Ameer-e-Shariat Hazrat Maulana Ahmad Wali Faisal Rahmani Sb, Sajjada Nashin, Khanqah Rahmani, Munger.

Congratulating the successful students, he appreciated the collective efforts of parents, teachers, mentors, Team Rahmani30, 600 partner schools, ambassadors, and well-wishers. He also encouraged talented and hardworking students currently studying in Classes 7, 8, and 10 to apply for the upcoming Rahmani30 Entrance Examination 2027.

Rahmani30 Admissions 2027 – Registration Open

  • Last Date to Apply: November 15, 2026
  • Entrance Examination: November 29, 2026 (Offline)
  • Apply Online : www.rahmanimission.org

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