New Zealand clinch 3-match series beating India by 113 runs in 2nd test

New Zealand triumphed over India by a margin of 113 runs on the third day of the second Test match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Chasing a target of 359 runs set by New Zealand, India was all out for 245 in their second innings on day three. With this victory, the visitors have clinched the three-match series.

In the first innings, New Zealand amassed a total of 259 runs in 79.1 overs. In response, Team India scored 156 runs in 45.3 overs. With a substantial lead, New Zealand entered their second innings, totalling 255 runs in 69.4 overs, while India scored 245 in 60.2 overs.

The defeat came at a historic low point in Bengaluru, where India were bundled out for just 46 in their first innings — the team’s worst Test collapse on home soil.

For a team that had won 18 consecutive home Test series and stood atop the World Test Championship (WTC) table, this loss is a stinging reality check.

Though India remain in pole position with 98 points, their percentage points dropped to 62.82, leaving Australia just behind at 62.50. With the Border-Gavaskar Trophy looming, the defeat has complicated India’s road to the WTC final.