THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

SPORTS

Ministry of Youth Affairs, Sports invites applications for Sports Awards 2024

Oct 24, 2024

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has invited applications for Sports Awards 2024. Sports Awards are given every year to recognize and reward excellence in sports. The Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award is given for spectacular and outstanding performance in the field of sports by a sportsperson. The Arjuna Award is given for consistently outstanding performance by a sportsperson. The Arjuna Award (Lifetime) has been introduced and will be given for lifetime contribution to sports development. The Dronacharya Award goes to coaches for producing medal winners at prestigious international sports events. The applications of eligible sportspersons, coaches, and entities for the awards must be submitted at the online portal dbtyas-sports.gov.in by 14th November.

Related Post

SPORTS

Sultan of Johor Cup: Indian Junior Men’s team defeat host Malaysia 4-2

Oct 23, 2024
SPORTS

BCCI announces India A squad for upcoming tour of Australia

Oct 23, 2024
SPORTS

Cricket: New Zealand beat India by 8 wickets in opening test at Bengaluru

Oct 20, 2024

You missed

TOP AWAAZ

Cyclone Dana set to make landfall between Odisha and West Bengal as evacuations continue

October 24, 2024
SPORTS

Ministry of Youth Affairs, Sports invites applications for Sports Awards 2024

October 24, 2024
DEFENCE

India and China have been involved in talks to resolve differences along the LAC: Rajnath Singh

October 24, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

J&K CM Omar Abdullah meets PM Modi

October 24, 2024