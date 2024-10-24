Ministry of Youth Affairs, Sports invites applications for Sports Awards 2024

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has invited applications for Sports Awards 2024. Sports Awards are given every year to recognize and reward excellence in sports. The Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award is given for spectacular and outstanding performance in the field of sports by a sportsperson. The Arjuna Award is given for consistently outstanding performance by a sportsperson. The Arjuna Award (Lifetime) has been introduced and will be given for lifetime contribution to sports development. The Dronacharya Award goes to coaches for producing medal winners at prestigious international sports events. The applications of eligible sportspersons, coaches, and entities for the awards must be submitted at the online portal dbtyas-sports.gov.in by 14th November.

