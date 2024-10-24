India and China have been involved in talks to resolve differences along the LAC: Rajnath Singh

AMN / NEW DELHI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today said that India and China have been involved in talks at both diplomatic and military levels to resolve their differences in certain areas along the LAC. In his address at the inaugural session of the Chanakya Defence Dialogue 2024 here, Mr Singh said that following the talks, a broad consensus has been achieved to restore the ground situation based on the principles of equal and mutual security.

The Defence Minister informed that the consensus includes patrolling and grazing in traditional areas. He said that this is the power of engaging in continuous dialogue because solutions will emerge sooner or later.

Mr. Singh highlighted that in today’s technological era, advancements in computer information technology, satellite communication, artificial intelligence, and quantum computing are transforming the global economy. He said these innovations, along with other complex economic forces, have created a highly interconnected and dynamic economic landscape. He said that despite these complexities, it is clear that the global economy continues to advance at an unprecedented pace.

The Minister said that India has a distinctive vision regarding development and security, which has made self-reliance in defence a prominent national goal. He said that transforming India’s defence sector into a self-reliant entity will have far-reaching ripple effects.