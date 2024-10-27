PM Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Hails of Indian Army on Infantry Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath today hailed the indomitable spirit and courage of all ranks and veterans of the Indian Army on the occasion of Infantry Day. In a social media post on X, the Prime Minister said that infantry personnel always stand resolute in the face of any adversity, ensuring the safety and security of the nation. Mr Modi added that the infantry embodies the essence of strength, valour and duty, inspiring every Indian.

Extending his wishes to the infantry personnel, the Defence Minister said that the infantry plays a pivotal role in protecting the country. He emphasized that their courage, valour, and sacrifice continue to inspire everyone.

Infantry Day is being observed across the country today to acknowledge the contributions of Infantry, the largest fighting arm of the Indian Army. This day has a unique significance, as on this day in 1947, Infantry-men from the Indian Army became the first troops to land at Srinagar airport, forcing the invaders backed by Pakistan to withdraw.

On this occasion, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi laid wreaths at the National War Memorial in New Delhi.