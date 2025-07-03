India, US Defence Deal: Jaishankar, Hegseth Discuss 10-Year Strategic Framework

A Akhter / Web Desk

India and the United States are set to deepen their strategic defence partnership, with a new 10-year framework agreement on the horizon. During his ongoing visit to Washington, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar met US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth at the Pentagon on July 2 to advance high-level talks focused on weapons procurement, joint production, and regional security cooperation.

Speaking after the meeting, Hegseth highlighted the historic trajectory of the India-US defence relationship, which was significantly strengthened during the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former President Donald Trump. “We’re building a productive, pragmatic and realistic defence partnership rooted in shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific,” Hegseth stated.

From the Indian side, Dr. Jaishankar underscored that the defence relationship is one of the “most consequential pillars” of bilateral ties. “It’s not built merely on shared interests, but on deepening convergence of capabilities and responsibilities,” he said, stressing India’s role in promoting strategic stability across the Indo-Pacific.

Major Defence Sales and Coproduction Ahead

According to DoD News the two sides discussed several pending high-value defence deals, including proposed procurement of Javelin anti-tank guided missiles, Stryker armoured vehicles, and six additional P-8I maritime patrol aircraft. These acquisitions aim to further strengthen India’s operational readiness, particularly in maritime security and land warfare capabilities.

The US acknowledged India’s successful integration of numerous American-origin defence platforms, such as the C-130J Super Hercules, C-17 Globemaster III, P-8I Poseidon, CH-47F Chinook, MH-60R Seahawk, and AH-64E Apache helicopters. Weapon systems like the M777 howitzers, Harpoon anti-ship missiles, and MQ-9B drones are also now part of India’s expanding defence inventory.

Industrial Partnership and Defence Innovation

Both nations reiterated their commitment to expand coproduction and joint manufacturing, especially under the India-US Defense Acceleration Ecosystem. The upcoming summit of this initiative will focus on new technological innovation and defence-industrial collaboration.

Jaishankar and Hegseth emphasized enhancing interoperability between the armed forces, bolstering joint training and exercises, and increasing joint operations. This builds on the shared vision of a secure and rules-based Indo-Pacific region amid growing regional threats.

With the new 10-year defence framework expected to be formalized soon, India is positioning itself not just as a buyer, but as a strategic defence partner and co-developer in shaping the security architecture of the Indo-Pacific.

On July 1 US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth and India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh agreed during a phone conversation on Tuesday to finalise and sign the new framework when they meet later this year.

In a post on X, Rajnath Singh said, “Glad to speak with the US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth today. Excellent discussion to review the ongoing and new initiatives to further deepen the India-US defence partnership and strengthen cooperation in capacity building. Conveyed my deep appreciation for the unwavering support extended by the US to India in its fight against terrorism. Looking forward to meeting him at an early date.”

During the conversation, Secretary Hegseth underlined the priority the United States places on India as its key defence partner in South Asia.

Both leaders reviewed the significant progress the two nations have made toward achieving the defence objectives set out in the February 2025 joint statement by President Trump and Prime Minister Modi.

“On July 1, Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth spoke with India’s Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh. Secretary Hegseth emphasized the priority the United States places on India as its key defence partner in South Asia. Secretary Hegseth and Minister Singh reviewed the considerable progress both countries have made toward achieving the defence goals set out in the February 2025 joint statement by President Trump and Prime Minister Modi. The two discussed pending major US defence sales to India and the importance of close defence industrial cooperation between the two countries,” the Pentagon statement said.