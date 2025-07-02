Iran Suspends Cooperation with IAEA Amid Nuclear Standoff and Regional Conflict

AMN / WEB DESK

In a major escalation of its standoff with the West, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has signed into law a bill suspending cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog.

Iranian state media confirmed the move on Wednesday, calling it one of the country’s most decisive steps yet in the ongoing nuclear dispute.

The bill, which halts coordination with the IAEA, was passed overwhelmingly in Iran’s Parliament—garnering 221 votes in favor, one abstention, and no opposition from lawmakers present in the 290-seat chamber. After clearance from Iran’s constitutional oversight body, it received final approval from President Pezeshkian.

This legislative action follows heightened military tensions that erupted on June 13, when Israeli forces reportedly bombed Iranian nuclear and military facilities. In retaliation, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on Israeli targets. On June 22, the United States responded by striking key Iranian nuclear sites in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. Iran condemned these strikes as a “savage assault” and reaffirmed its commitment to its nuclear program. A 12-day conflict ended only after a U.S.-brokered ceasefire took effect on June 24.

Iranian officials have accused the IAEA of remaining silent throughout the conflict and failing to respond to repeated Israeli and American strikes on its facilities. The suspension of cooperation with the agency signals a hardening of Iran’s nuclear stance and raises serious concerns about future transparency in its atomic activities.

While the full implications of this move are still unfolding, experts warn that it may severely hinder the IAEA’s ability to monitor Iran’s nuclear progress, adding fresh uncertainty to an already volatile regional security situation.