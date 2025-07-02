Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Balochistan: Pakistani soldiers assault peaceful protesters in Kech

Jul 2, 2025

AMN

Pakistani forces, including the Frontier Corps and police, launched a violent assault on peaceful protesters in Kech district of Balochistan last night. The demonstrators, mainly local traders and labourers, were protesting the closure of the Abdohi border since March 19. Pakistani security forces stormed the camp at night, beat sleeping protesters, and opened indiscriminate fire, arresting at least 14. Human rights groups condemned the crackdown and the prolonged border closure, calling it economic exploitation. The protesters are demanding the border’s reopening to restore their livelihoods and economic stability.

