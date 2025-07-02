Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

US halts certain weapon deliveries to Ukraine, citing low stockpiles

Jul 2, 2025

WEB DESK

The Pentagon has paused certain weapons deliveries to Ukraine, citing concerns about low U.S. stockpiles. White House spokesperson Anna Kelly said the move follows a global review of U.S. military aid, stressing America’s interests come first. Halted items include air defense interceptors and precision munitions vital to Ukraine’s defense. Since February 2022, the U.S. has provided over 66 billion dollars in military support to Ukraine. Meanwhile, Ukraine has requested a meeting with the U.S. embassy’s deputy chief, warning that aid delays embolden Russia. In a related development, French President Emmanuel Macron urged a ceasefire with Ukraine, in a rare two-hour phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, their first conversation in over two years.

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Pakistan: 4 killed, 11 injured in IED blast in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

Jul 2, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh tribunal hands 6-month jail term in first verdict against Hasina

Jul 2, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Sri Lanka Launches Hindi Course with Indian Collaboration

Jul 2, 2025

SPORTS

Women’s T20 cricket, India BEAT hosts England by 24 runs in 2nd match at Bristol

3 July 2025 12:07 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

World Boxing Cup: Two Indian female pugilists reach semifinals, assuring  medals 

3 July 2025 12:06 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ RELIGIOUS AWAAZ

J&K Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha flags off 1st batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims from Jammu

3 July 2025 12:05 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Ravindra Chavan appointed as BJP state president of Maharashtra

3 July 2025 12:03 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
