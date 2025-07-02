US halts certain weapon deliveries to Ukraine, citing low stockpiles

WEB DESK

The Pentagon has paused certain weapons deliveries to Ukraine, citing concerns about low U.S. stockpiles. White House spokesperson Anna Kelly said the move follows a global review of U.S. military aid, stressing America’s interests come first. Halted items include air defense interceptors and precision munitions vital to Ukraine’s defense. Since February 2022, the U.S. has provided over 66 billion dollars in military support to Ukraine. Meanwhile, Ukraine has requested a meeting with the U.S. embassy’s deputy chief, warning that aid delays embolden Russia. In a related development, French President Emmanuel Macron urged a ceasefire with Ukraine, in a rare two-hour phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, their first conversation in over two years.