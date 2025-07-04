Amit Shah unveils Peshwa Bajirao statue at NDA

AMN / WEB DESK

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today unveiled the equestrian statue of the legendary Maratha warrior Peshwa Bajirao I at the National Defence Academy (NDA) campus in Pune. Speaking on the occasion, Shah highlighted Bajirao’s exemplary leadership and service to the nation, stating that “NDA, being the training ground for the future leaders of the Army, Navy, and Air Force, is the most fitting place for Bajirao’s statue.”

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde, along with Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, and other dignitaries were also present at the ceremony.

In his address, Amit Shah stated: “The fundamental principles of warfare never become outdated. Patriotism, dedication, and sacrifice are integral to battle. As the cadets of NDA prepare to serve the nation, they will draw inspiration from this statue of Bajirao Peshwa.”

He further noted that Bajirao led 41 victorious campaigns in just 20 years and successfully turned several losing battles into victories. He emphasised the importance of passing down such heroic legacies to the younger generation.

“It is our responsibility to realise the vision of India as dreamt by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Operation Sindoor is one such step in that direction,” Shah added.