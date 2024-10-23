India UAE discuss maritime security

AMN / WEB DESK

Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) met with Matar Salem Ali Al Dhaheri, Under Secretary of the UAE Ministry of Defence, where they discussed key issues related to defence ties, maritime security in the region, capacity building, increasing interoperability, and collaborations in the defence industry. Admiral Tripathi is currently on his first official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from October 21 to 24, 2024, as part of ongoing efforts to enhance maritime cooperation between the two countries.



In addition to this high-level meeting, the CNS also met with the Commander of the UAE Naval Forces, Rear Admiral Pilot Saeed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, at the UAE Navy Headquarters. Their discussions focused on strengthening the defence and maritime partnership, including operational engagements and cooperation in training activities between the two navies.

A key highlight of Adm. Tripathi’s visit is his participation in the third edition of the India-UAE Bilateral Naval Exercise (BILAT), where India’s indigenously designed and constructed INS Visakhapatnam will be taking part. The visit also includes a bilateral meeting with the Commander of the UAE Naval Forces, visits to operational units and command centres, and engagements at the UAE’s National Defence College, where the CNS will interact with student officers.