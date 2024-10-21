THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

DEFENCE

India Naval Chief on UAE visit to discuss Strategic Partnership across all sectors

Oct 21, 2024

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, embarked on a four-day visit to the UAE today to strengthen defence cooperation between the two countries. During his visit, he is scheduled to hold discussions with the Commander of the UAE Naval Forces, Rear Admiral Pilot Saeed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, and other senior government officials of the UAE. He is also scheduled to visit the National Defence College of the UAE, where he will interact with the student officers.

This visit aims to enhance defence cooperation in line with the deepening Comprehensive Strategic Partnership across all sectors and to consolidate bilateral maritime relations between India and the UAE. It also seeks to explore new avenues of cooperation between the two navies.

Related Post

DEFENCE

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and CM Revanth Reddy Lay Foundation for Strategic VLF Radar Station

Oct 16, 2024
DEFENCE TOP AWAAZ

India-US deal for procurement of 31 MQ-9B Predator drones

Oct 15, 2024
DEFENCE

Indian Army rolls out its first overhauled T-90 Bhishma tank, further enhancing its operational readiness

Oct 11, 2024

You missed

HINDI SECTION

नायडू के बाद स्टालिन ने की आबादी बढ़ाने की अपील- अब 16 करो पैदा

October 21, 2024
HEALTH

World Iodine Deficiency Day aims to raise awareness about role of iodine

October 21, 2024
HEALTH

Young people do not want a future with looming threat of antimicrobial resistance AMR

October 21, 2024
DEFENCE

India Naval Chief on UAE visit to discuss Strategic Partnership across all sectors

October 21, 2024