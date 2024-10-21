India Naval Chief on UAE visit to discuss Strategic Partnership across all sectors

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, embarked on a four-day visit to the UAE today to strengthen defence cooperation between the two countries. During his visit, he is scheduled to hold discussions with the Commander of the UAE Naval Forces, Rear Admiral Pilot Saeed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, and other senior government officials of the UAE. He is also scheduled to visit the National Defence College of the UAE, where he will interact with the student officers.

This visit aims to enhance defence cooperation in line with the deepening Comprehensive Strategic Partnership across all sectors and to consolidate bilateral maritime relations between India and the UAE. It also seeks to explore new avenues of cooperation between the two navies.