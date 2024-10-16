THE INDIAN AWAAZ

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and CM Revanth Reddy Lay Foundation for Strategic VLF Radar Station

Oct 16, 2024

AMN / WEB DESK

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, along with the Chief Minister of Telangana, Revanth Reddy, laid the foundation stone for the Indian Navy’s Very Low Frequency (VLF) Radar Station at Vikarabad yesterday. Speaking on the occasion, the Defence Minister said the VLF station is being built with the vision of securing the country’s maritime interests and exuded confidence that it will prove to be a boon to the Armed Forces.

He said it will ensure secure and real-time communication between our ships and submarines with the command centres of the Armed Forces. Mr. Singh asserted that once operational, the high-tech VLF station would not just be a military establishment but a strategic asset of national importance.

The Defence Minister said, Effective coordination between men and machines is becoming extremely important in view of the evolving methods of warfare. He stated that without real-time communication, it is not possible to gain an edge despite having adequate equipment or manpower. Built at a cost of 3,200 crore rupees, the facility is spread across 2,900 acres.

