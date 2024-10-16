India-US deal for procurement of 31 MQ-9B Predator drones

AMN / WEB DESK

In a significant boost to the country’s defense capabilities, India and the US have signed the contract for procurement of 31 MQ-9B Predator drones. This deal, aimed at enhancing the country’s operational readiness and military strength, includes tri-service procurement of the MQ-9B Sky Guardian and Sea Guardian drones.

The Ministry of Defence today inked a contract with the US government in the presence of Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane in New Delhi.

The Ministry also inked a separate contract with General Atomics Global India Private Limited for performance-based logistics, ensuring depot-level maintenance, repair, and overhaul of the drones within the country.

Recently the government gave the nod to purchase 31 Predator drones from the US. These drones will prove to be a game changer for the nation’s defence forces. The MQ-9B Predator is a next-generation remotely piloted aircraft capable of conducting a range of intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions. With an operational altitude above 40 thousand feet and a speed of approximately 400 kilometers per hour, the drone can gather intelligence and carry out strike missions, significantly enhancing India’s firepower.