Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, India’s Jaishankar rub shoulders at dinner for SCO leaders

AMN / WEB DESK

In a rare interaction between the leaders of the arch-rival neighbours, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Indian foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar shook hands as the former received foreign dignitaries at a dinner hosted for Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) leaders.

Jaishankar arrived in Islamabad for the SCO summit earlier today, marking the first visit by someone holding this office to the neighbouring nation in nearly a decade.

Islamabad is hosting the 23rd meeting of the SCO’s Council of Heads of Government (CHG) with stringent security measures are in place to ensure the event proceeds smoothly.

In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar said, “Landed in Islamabad to take part in the SCO Council of Heads of Government Meeting.”

The summit will officially commence on Wednesday in Islamabad under heightened security measures. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the discussions will primarily focus on the trade and economic agenda of the organization.

