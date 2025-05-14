US President Trump, Saudi Crown Prince sign $142 billion arms deal

AMN / WEB DESK

US President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman signed a wide-ranging strategic economic partnership agreement in Jeddah yesterday. The deal covers multiple sectors, including a huge arms deal worth nearly 142 billion dollars. Agreements also include significant Saudi investments in artificial intelligence, energy production, and healthcare. President Trump began a four-day tour of the Middle East, starting with a visit to Saudi Arabia yesterday.

Trump also reaffirmed his commitment to expanding the Abraham Accords, an initiative he launched during his first term to normalise diplomatic relations between Israel and several Arab countries. The US President also announced the lifting of sanctions on Syria that were imposed during the rule of ousted President Bashar al-Assad. He described the move as a step toward giving the war-torn nation a renewed opportunity for peace.

A memorandum of intent for the modernization and development of the capabilities of the Saudi Armed Forces through future defense capabilities between the Ministry of Defense of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the US Department of Defense, exchanged by Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz and US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.



Announced also were the following:

A memorandum of cooperation in the field of mining and mineral resources between the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the US Department of Energy.

A letter of intent to complete work and enhance joint cooperation on ammunition, training, support services, maintenance, systems modernization, spare parts, and education for the Ministry of the National Guard’s land and air systems.

A memorandum of understanding between the International Partnership Program of the Ministry of Interior and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the US Department of Justice.

A letter of intent between the Ministry of Defense of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the US Department of Defense regarding the development of the health capabilities of the Saudi Armed Forces.

A memorandum of understanding for judicial cooperation between the Ministry of Justice of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the US Department of Justice.

An executive agreement between the Saudi Space Agency of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration of the United States of America for cooperation on the Space Weather CubeSat on the Artemis II Mission.

A Customs Mutual Assistance Agreement.

A Protocol of Amendment to the Saudi Arabia-U.S. Air Transport Agreement.

A memorandum of understanding for cooperation between the Saudi National Institute of Health Research and the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in the field of medical research on infectious diseases.

A collaboration agreement between the Royal Commission for AlUla and the Smithsonian Institute through its National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute.

A ‏collaboration agreement between the Royal Commission for AlUla and the Smithsonian Institute through its National Museum of Asian Art.

The US president then departed the Royal Court, seen off by HRH the Crown Prince.

Input from– SPA