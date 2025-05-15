Our relations, our dealings with Pakistan will be strictly bilateral: Jaishankar

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar has ruled out any third-party mediation between India and Pakistan, reiterating that dealings with Islamabad will be strictly bilateral.

Talking to the media on the sidelines of an event here, Dr Jaishankar said India has made it clear that the only thing which remains to be discussed with Pakistan is the vacating of illegally occupied Indian territory in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The External Affairs Minister stressed that this is a national consensus for years, and there is absolutely no change in India’s position. He highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it very clear that talks with Pakistan will be only on terror. He added that Pakistan has a list of terrorists that needs to be handed over, and they have to dismantle the terrorist infrastructure.

On cessation of firing and military action between India and Pakistan, Dr Jaishankar elaborated that New Delhi had sent a message to Islamabad that only terrorist infrastructure is being targeted and asked the Pakistani military not to interfere. However, he said, Pakistan chose to ignore the advice. He added that it is clear who wanted cessation of firing after Pakistan got badly hit on the morning of 10th May. The External Affairs Minister pointed out that the satellite pictures show how much damage India did and what little damage Pakistan did.

The External Affairs Minister stressed that the Indus Waters Treaty will continue to be held in abeyance until cross-border terrorism by Pakistan is credible and irrevocably stopped.

On India-US trade, Dr Jaishankar said negotiations have been going on, and any trade deal has to be mutually beneficial and work for both countries. He added that this is India’s expectation from the trade deal, and until that is done, any judgment on it would be premature.