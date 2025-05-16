India to Send Multi-Party Delegations Abroad to present stand against Pak-Backed Terrorism

AMN / NEW DELHI

The government is planning to send multi-party delegations to different countries to present India’s stand against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in the wake of Operation Sindoor. Sources said each delegation is expected to have a group of MPs from both ruling and opposition parties. Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh told reporters in New Delhi that Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has spoken to his party president, Mallikarjun Kharge, over this diplomatic outreach initiative. The move is intended to further highlight New Delhi’s stance on terrorism emanating from Pakistan to the global community and is expected to kick-start next week.

MEANWHILE India has asked the International Monetary Fund to reconsider its financial assistance to Pakistan. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said that a large portion of the funds will be directed toward supporting terror-related infrastructure within Pakistan. Addressing the Air Warriors at Air Force Station Bhuj this afternoon, he said, in today’s times, any form of economic assistance to Pakistan is no less than terror financing. Mr. Singh commended the Indian Air Force for its swift and decisive action during Operation Sindoor, stating that it made all Indians proud, both at home and abroad. Mr. Singh said that it took just 23 minutes for the Air Force to dismantle terrorist infrastructure being harboured in Pakistan. He emphasised that the operation sent a strong message against terrorism and showcased India’s military strength and preparedness. The Defence Minister said that in Operation Sindoor, the armed forces not only dominated the enemy but also succeeded in decimating them. He added that the effective role played by the Indian military during Operation Sindoor is being appreciated not only in India but also abroad.

The Defence Minister said the Indian Air Force has not only displayed exemplary courage but has also set new benchmarks for India’s defence capabilities. He said the world has taken note of the strength and precision of India’s air defence systems. Mr. Singh said it is no small matter that our Air Force has the capability to reach every corner of Pakistan, and this has been proven during Operation Sindoor.

The Defence Minister, who is on a visit to Bhuj today, will visit Smritivan in Bhuj, a memorial and museum built as a tribute to those who lost their lives in the 2001 earthquake.