AMN

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched Earth Observation Satellite, EOS-09, aboard the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C61) from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh today.

However, the EOS-09 mission could not be accomplished as it encountered some technical problem during the third stage.

Soon after the launch, ISRO Chief Dr V Narayanan said, the performance was normal till the second stage, but due to an observation in 3rd stage, the mission could not be accomplished.