17 killed in massive fire near Charminar in Hyderabad

PM expresses anguish, announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to kin of deceased

AMN / HYDERABAD

At least 17 people have been killed and several others injured when fire broke out in a residential place near Gulzar House near Charminar in Hyderabad this morning.

The deceased include 8 children under seven years old and six women. Several others injured in the incident have been shifted to various nearby hospitals.

Fire broke out in a Ground-Plus-two building at Gulzar House area, near Charminar in Hyderabad this morning.

The fire broke out in the ground floor and spread to the upper two floors later. 11 fire tenders and a robot have been pressed into service immediately on the information.

Hydraa’s DRF teams stated that the ground floor of the building has commercial shops, while the upper three floors were used for residential purpose spaces. They further said that several people were trapped in smoke in the upper floors of the building. Two DRF teams, along with four fire tenders were at the spot.

The fire personnel have brought out 17 persons from the building. The police informed that the cause for fire is not yet known and the enquiry initiated into it.

Meanwhile, Union Coal Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy visited the incident site and assured all assistance to the affected families. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy directed the officials to take all measures to provide better medical assistance to the affected people.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire tragedy in Hyderabad. In a social media message, he conveyed condolences to those who have lost their loved ones.

He announced an ex-gratia of 2 lakh rupees each to the next kin of each deceased. The injured will be given 50 thousand rupees each.