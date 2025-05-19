Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

TOP AWAAZ

SC orders SIT probe into MP minister’s Derogatory remark on Col Sofiya Qureshi

May 19, 2025

You should be shameful: SC slams Kunwar Vijay Shah over remarks on Col Sofiya Qureshi

The Supreme Court has strongly criticized Cabinet Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah for his derogatory remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, an Indian Army officer. An SIT has been formed to investigate the matter, comprising senior IPS officers from outside Madhya Pradesh.


Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court today directed the Madhya Pradesh DGP to constitute an SIT comprising three senior IPS officers to investigate the comments made by MP minister Vijay Shah against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who addressed media briefings on Operation Sindoor.

The apex court directed MP DGP to form the SIT, headed by an IG-rank officer, by 10 am on Tuesday, adding that the panel should have one woman SP-rank officer.

The first status report on the matter has to be filed by May 28, the court said.

The Supreme Court’s remarks came after it heard a plea by Shah against a high court order directing an FIR against him for his remarks targeting Col Qureshi.

The top court, however, stayed the minister’s arrest in the case.

What did Vijay Shah say about Col Qureshi?

Last week, Madhya Pradesh minister and senior BJP leader Vijay Shah ignited a political firestorm with his controversial remarks on Colonel Sofia Qureshi, a decorated Indian Army officer.

Related Post

TOP AWAAZ

17 killed in massive fire near Charminar in Hyderabad

May 18, 2025
SCIENCE / TECH TOP AWAAZ

ISRO launches EOS-09 satellite aboard PSLV-C61

May 18, 2025
TOP AWAAZ

India to Send Multi-Party Delegations Abroad to present stand against Pak-Backed Terrorism

May 16, 2025

You missed

URDU SECTION

معصوم مرادآبادی کی دو کتابیں ’چہرے پڑھا کرو‘ اور ’نگینے لوگ‘ کا اجرا

19 May 2025 8:04 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
TOP AWAAZ

SC orders SIT probe into MP minister’s Derogatory remark on Col Sofiya Qureshi

19 May 2025 7:34 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US President Trump to speak with Putin, Zelensky to end war in Ukraine

19 May 2025 2:53 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Agreement with US possible if coercion stops: Iranian President

19 May 2025 2:50 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!