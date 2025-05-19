SC orders SIT probe into MP minister’s Derogatory remark on Col Sofiya Qureshi

You should be shameful: SC slams Kunwar Vijay Shah over remarks on Col Sofiya Qureshi

The Supreme Court has strongly criticized Cabinet Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah for his derogatory remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, an Indian Army officer. An SIT has been formed to investigate the matter, comprising senior IPS officers from outside Madhya Pradesh.





Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court today directed the Madhya Pradesh DGP to constitute an SIT comprising three senior IPS officers to investigate the comments made by MP minister Vijay Shah against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who addressed media briefings on Operation Sindoor.

The apex court directed MP DGP to form the SIT, headed by an IG-rank officer, by 10 am on Tuesday, adding that the panel should have one woman SP-rank officer.

The first status report on the matter has to be filed by May 28, the court said.

The Supreme Court’s remarks came after it heard a plea by Shah against a high court order directing an FIR against him for his remarks targeting Col Qureshi.

The top court, however, stayed the minister’s arrest in the case.

What did Vijay Shah say about Col Qureshi?

Last week, Madhya Pradesh minister and senior BJP leader Vijay Shah ignited a political firestorm with his controversial remarks on Colonel Sofia Qureshi, a decorated Indian Army officer.