Any Terror Attack on India Will Be Treated as Act of War: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

AMN / WEB DESK

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said the prime minister has redefined India’s policy against terrorism, and any attack on Indian soil will be considered an act of war. He termed Operation Sindoor as the biggest action taken by India against terrorism in history and a testament to the nation’s commitment to go to any extent to eliminate the menace.

The defence minister was addressing Indian Army soldiers at Badami Bagh Cantt, Srinagar, today. He said that India’s unwavering resolve against terrorism can be gauged from the fact that it was not deterred by Pakistan’s nuclear blackmail. The defence minister pointed out that the world has witnessed how irresponsibly Islamabad has issued nuclear threats to New Delhi several times. He emphasised that Pakistan’s nuclear weapons should be taken under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

He reiterated Prime Minister Modi’s views that terrorism & talks cannot go together, and if talks are held, it will only be on terrorism and PoK.

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir Manoj Singh, J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi and other senior officials of the Indian Army were present on the occasion.

Paying homage to the innocent civilians killed in the Pahalgam attack and the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the motherland during Operation Sindoor, the Defence Minister stated that through the Pahalgam incident, an attempt was made to break the social unity of India. Mr Rajnath Singh said the Armed Forces responded to this dastardly and inhuman attack by hitting the heart of the adversary. He added that the government and the people of the country stand shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces at every step and in every situation.