Brazilian Prez hits out at Trump’s tariff, says Will not accept any form of tutelage

Brazilian President Lula da Silva has rejected any form of foreign control in response to US President Donald Trump’s announcement to impose a 50 per cent tariff on goods made in Brazil.

Unveiling the plan in his latest tariff letter, Trump has accused Brazil of attacks on US tech companies and of conducting a witch hunt against former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who is facing prosecution over his alleged role in a plot to overturn the 2022 election.

Underlining Brazil’s sovereignty, President Lula da Silva responded by saying that they will not accept any form of tutelage. He further added that judicial proceedings against those involved in the coup fall exclusively under Brazil’s jurisdiction and are not subject to any external interference.

In the context of digital platforms, President Lula da Silva said that all companies, whether domestic or foreign, must comply with Brazilian law to operate in the country. He called the claim of US trade deficit with Brazil inaccurate and warned that any unilateral tariff increases will be addressed in accordance with Brazil’s Economic Reciprocity Law.