इंडियन आवाज़     19 Dec 2023 09:09:02

INDIA Alliance projects Malikaarjun Kharge as PM candidate

Andalib Akhter / New Delhi

INDIA alliance of 28 opposition parties which met after a gap of four months in the backdrop of demoralised Congress Party’s performance but to utter surprise TMC Chief and West Bengal Chief Minister in the meeting proposed the name of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to be made convener of the alliance and projected as Prime Minister face. Interestingly no leader opposed his name.

Kharge however politely side step the proposal but instead said first we should win and then the ssue of Prime Minister will be decided.The proposal of Mamata Banerjee was supported by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind kejariwal and others. Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee also said in the meeting that Congress Party should think of contesting 300 seats and the state were there is a problem Congress Party should sit and discuss with those parties and sort out seat sharing agreement by Dec 31.Other parties also said that seat sharing agreement should be finalised by month end then battle can be fought again the despotic regime of the centre.Leaders also highlighted the issue of EVM and said pressure must be created for hundred percent tally of VVPAT during the counting and countrywide programme should be launched against this.

On a day when 151 members of the parliament from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were suspended till the remaining period of this session the meeting of INDIA alliance of 28 opposition parties attacked Prime Minister Narender Modi government at the centre for unprecedented steps by the parliament to suspended law makers.The backdrop of the meeting was to discuss seat sharing among its partners but it gave additional fodder for the opposition alliance to take the battle to the street and decided to hold countrywide agitation against the suspension on Dec 22, says Mallikarjun Kharge.

خبرنامہ

انڈیا الائنس نے ملکارجن کھرگے کو وزیر اعظم کے امیدوار کے طور پر پیش کیا۔

انڈیا الائنس نے ملکارجن کھرگے کو وزیر اعظم کے امیدوار کے طور ...

کویت کے امیر شیخ نواف الاحمد الصباح 86 سال کی عمر میں انتقال کر گئے

شیخ مشعل الاحمد الصباح کویت کے نئے امیر مقرر کویت کے ام ...

پارلیمنٹ حملہ : لوک سبھا کی کارروائی کے دوران 2 شخص پارلیمنٹ میں کود گیا، حملے کی برسی کے موقع پر سیکورٹی میں لاپروائی

پارلیمنٹ پر حملے کی برسی کے موقع پر سکیورٹی میں بہت بڑی کوتاہ ...

