Both Houses of Parliament continue to witness disruption over LS security issue

Opposition fury as 141 MPs suspended so far

Staff Reporter

Both the Houses of Parliament continued to witness disruption over the Lok Sabha security breach issue as well as suspension of opposition MPs. The Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha repeatedly faced following din over the issues.

In the Rajya Sabha, when the House reassembled after third adjournment at 3 PM, the Upper House returned the Appropriation (No.3 and 4) Bills, 2023 to the Lok Sabha, after a brief discussion amid ruckus by the opposition parties. Amid uproar, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar repeatedly urged the protesting members for order in the House but they continued with their protest and the House was adjourned till 4 PM.

Earlier, the House witnessed three adjournments. The Chairman described the incident related to his mimicry by TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee outside Parliament as shameful. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi filmed the mimicry when the opposition MPs were protesting outside Parliament against the suspension of MPs and ove the security breach issue. Mr. Dhankhar said, what must be going through his heart when a senior leader videographed a Member of Parliament mocking the Institution of Chairman. Members from Congress, DMK, TMC JD(U), Left and others continued with their protest demanding Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement in the House over the security breach issue.

In the Lok Sabha, when the House met after third adjournment at 2 PM, the House passed the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was after a brief discussion. The House also passed the Central Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023 for consideration and passing. Earlier, the Lower House witnessed three adjournments as members from Congress, TMC, DMK, and others continued with their protest. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi alleged that opposition members are protesting out of desperation after recent debacle in the assembly polls. He accused the opposition of insulting the Lok Sabha Speaker. Following this, 49 opposition MPs were suspended for the remaining part of the Winter Session for their unruly behavior. Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal moved a motion to suspend the MPs for displaying placards and undermining the rules of the House. The motion was adopted with voice vote.

The suspended MPs include Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tewari of Congress, Supriya Sule of NCP, Farooq Abdullah of NC, Dimple Yadav of Samajwadi Party, Sudip Bandyopadhyay of TMC and Rajiv Ranjan Singh of JD(U). Later, the House was adjourned till 2 PM. Opposition MPs continued to create ruckus in the House over the Lok Sabha security breach as well as suspension of MPs. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi condemned the morphed pictures of the Prime Minister used in the placards by the opposition MPs. He demanded action in this matter. Mr. Joshi said those who are protesting in Parliament have been taught lessons in the recently concluded assembly polls. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla repeatedly asked the agitating members to go back to their seats but they continued with their protest. He asserted that the House will function as per the rules.



