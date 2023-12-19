38 districts across six states yet to be free from manual scavenging, says Minister in Lok Sabha

Staff Reporter

The Centre today said that 38 districts spread over six states are yet to declare themselves as manual scavenging free. In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale said 38 districts spread across Assam, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya and Telangana have not declared themselves as manual scavenging free.

The Minister said maximum numbers of 13 districts are in Telangana and 10 districts of Madhya Pradesh are featured in the list of 38.

The Union Minister said manual scavenging has been declared as prohibited activity with effect from 6th December 2013 by an enactment. He said the ministry has requested that all districts either declare themselves free from manual scavenging or upload the data of insanitary latrine and manual scavengers on the mobile app “Swachhta Abhiyan”.