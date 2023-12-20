इंडियन आवाज़     20 Dec 2023 06:39:52      انڈین آواز

Health Minister reviews Covid-19 situation at high level meeting

Leave a comment
Published On: By

There should be no laxity in our preparedness, says Mandaviya at high-level meet amid rising Covid cases

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya today asked all the states to take all the preventive measures amid the upsurge of COVID-19 cases in the country. He also said that the nation need to be on the alert, but there is no need to panic. Dr. Mandaviya was speaking, while virtually chairing a high-level review meeting in New Delhi with Health Ministers of various States and Union Territories on the preparedness of health facilities and services.

In the meeting, Dr. Mandaviya said that the government is always prepared to support all states and union territories to beat health diseases. He asked states to conduct mock drills in all hospitals once every three months. The Health Minister said that it is time to work together as a “Whole of Government”. He also urged to increase the surveillance and effective communication with people.

Interacting with media after the meeting, NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr V K Paul informed that there are 2300 active cases of COVID-19 at present. He said 16 deaths have also been reported in the country in the last 2 weeks.

During the meeting, all state representatives briefed about the preparedness in their respective states. The meeting was conducted, because of the recent upsurge in respiratory illnesses such as Influenza-like Illness and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (including COVID-19). Minister of State for Health SP Singh Baghel and Dr. Bharti Panwar, DG of ICMR Delhi Dr Rajeev Bhal, and NITI Aayog Member (Health)  Dr V K Paul were also present in the meeting.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

نفرت اورتفریق کی یہ سیاست ملک کو ترقی نہیں تباہی کے راستہ پر لے جانے والی ہے: مولانا ارشدمدنی

ملک کے سماجی تانے بانے سے چھیڑچھاڑ، ملک کے جمہوری ڈھانچہ کے ل ...

انڈیا الائنس نے ملکارجن کھرگے کو وزیر اعظم کے امیدوار کے طور پر پیش کیا۔

انڈیا الائنس نے ملکارجن کھرگے کو وزیر اعظم کے امیدوار کے طور ...

کویت کے امیر شیخ نواف الاحمد الصباح 86 سال کی عمر میں انتقال کر گئے

شیخ مشعل الاحمد الصباح کویت کے نئے امیر مقرر کویت کے ام ...

MARQUEE

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

MEDIA

India-born media veteran Dr Samir Shah to be new BBC chairman

71-year-old Samir Shah has worked in UK broadcasting for over 40 years and is an Oxford University alumnus. ...

International forum on ‘Role of Media in Inciting Hatred and Violence’ begins in Jeddah

JEDDAH The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa on Sunday hi ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart