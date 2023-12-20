Health Minister reviews Covid-19 situation at high level meeting

There should be no laxity in our preparedness, says Mandaviya at high-level meet amid rising Covid cases

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya today asked all the states to take all the preventive measures amid the upsurge of COVID-19 cases in the country. He also said that the nation need to be on the alert, but there is no need to panic. Dr. Mandaviya was speaking, while virtually chairing a high-level review meeting in New Delhi with Health Ministers of various States and Union Territories on the preparedness of health facilities and services.

In the meeting, Dr. Mandaviya said that the government is always prepared to support all states and union territories to beat health diseases. He asked states to conduct mock drills in all hospitals once every three months. The Health Minister said that it is time to work together as a “Whole of Government”. He also urged to increase the surveillance and effective communication with people.

Interacting with media after the meeting, NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr V K Paul informed that there are 2300 active cases of COVID-19 at present. He said 16 deaths have also been reported in the country in the last 2 weeks.

During the meeting, all state representatives briefed about the preparedness in their respective states. The meeting was conducted, because of the recent upsurge in respiratory illnesses such as Influenza-like Illness and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (including COVID-19). Minister of State for Health SP Singh Baghel and Dr. Bharti Panwar, DG of ICMR Delhi Dr Rajeev Bhal, and NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr V K Paul were also present in the meeting.