ICC Announces Fixtures for 2025 Men’s Champions Trophy; India to take on Pakistan on Feb 23

The International Cricket Council (ICC) today announced the fixtures for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025. The championship will take place from the 19th of February to the 9th of March, next year. Defending champions Pakistan will host their first global cricket tournament since 1996, alongside the UAE as the neutral venue.

India is in group A, along with Bangladesh, New Zealand and Pakistan. Group B consists of Afghanistan, Australia, England and South Africa. The Champions Trophy begins with hosts Pakistan facing New Zealand on 19 February in Karachi. India will play its first match against Bangladesh on 20th February in Dubai. On 23 February, India will clash against arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai.

The stadiums in Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi will host the matches in Pakistan, while Dubai will host the matches in the UAE.

The first semi-final is scheduled to be played on 4th March in Dubai, and the second semi-final and final are slated for 5th March and 9th of March in Lahore. However, if India qualifies for the semifinal or final, then the matches will be played in Dubai. Moreover, the Indian team is not travelling to Pakistan due to security concerns and will play all of its matches in Dubai. ICC Chairperson Jay Shah said ICC is delighted to release the schedule for the Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, marking the tournament’s much-anticipated return since 2017.