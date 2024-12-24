Nusrat Fatima brings pride for India, Wins Silver at Junior World Pencak Silat Championship

AMN

Nusrath Fatima from Sankoo, Kargil, brought a moment of pride to India as she clinched a silver medal at the 5th Junior World Pencak Silat Championship, held in Abu Dhabi from December 18 to 22. Competing in the 58 kg Junior category, her outstanding performance underscores India’s rising stature in global combat sports.

Nusrath’s achievement not only highlights her personal dedication and talent but also reflects the untapped potential in India’s far-flung regions like Ladakh. Her victory emphasises the importance of nurturing sports at the grassroots level and integrating athletes from every corner of the country into national and international platforms.

What is Pencak Silat game?

It is a full-body fighting form incorporating strikes, grappling, and throwing, in addition to weaponry. Every part of the body is used and subject to attack. Pencak silat was practiced not only for physical defense but also for psychological ends.

General Secretary of the District Kargil Olympic Association, Syed Mehraj Uddin Shah, praised Nusrath’s accomplishment, calling it a proud moment for both Ladakh and India. He stated, “Nusrath’s success demonstrates the growing strength of India’s youth in traditional martial arts like Pencak Silat, which is gaining global recognition.”

The Government of India’s efforts to promote sports infrastructure in remote areas have played a vital role in fostering talent like Nusrath. Her silver medal brings attention to the potential of youth from border regions, contributing to the nation’s aspirations in international sports competitions.

This victory is not just a regional achievement but a milestone for India’s combat sports community, as the nation continues to make its mark on the world stage.