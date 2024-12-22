The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

SPORTS

India to host ISSF Junior Shooting World Cup for first time in 2025

Dec 22, 2024
India to host ISSF Junior Shooting World Cup for first time in 2025

India will be hosting the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Junior World Cup for the first time in the second half of 2025. The ISSF awarded the hosting rights for the top junior international shooting competition for Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun to the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), making it another achievement for the country in shooting sport.

This will be the third top ISSF-level event to be held in India after the senior World Cup in Bhopal in 2023 and the season-ending ISSF World Cup Final earlier this year, reinforcing India’s stature as one of the sport’s top destinations in the world.

This will be the ninth top-level shooting championship to be held in India over the past decade, and it will be the first ISSF Junior World Cup. Before this India had hosted continental championships and six ISSF competitions, including two World Cup Final competitions besides four senior ISSF World Cups.

Related Post

SPORTS

Indian U19 team lifts inaugural T20 Asia Cup Title

Dec 22, 2024
SPORTS

PM Modi writes letter to Ashwin on retirement from International Cricket

Dec 22, 2024
SPORTS

Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya participates in ‘Fit India Sunday on Cycle’ initiative in New Delhi

Dec 22, 2024

You missed

HEALTH

Iodine Deficiency in India: Prevalence, Consequences and Rewards of Iodization

22 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

13 people killed in 2 separate stampedes in Nigeria

22 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russia ready to normalize relations with US without detriment to its interests — Putin

22 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russian defence ministry says it downed 42 Ukrainian drones overnight

22 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment