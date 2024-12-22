India to host ISSF Junior Shooting World Cup for first time in 2025

India will be hosting the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Junior World Cup for the first time in the second half of 2025. The ISSF awarded the hosting rights for the top junior international shooting competition for Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun to the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), making it another achievement for the country in shooting sport.

This will be the third top ISSF-level event to be held in India after the senior World Cup in Bhopal in 2023 and the season-ending ISSF World Cup Final earlier this year, reinforcing India’s stature as one of the sport’s top destinations in the world.

This will be the ninth top-level shooting championship to be held in India over the past decade, and it will be the first ISSF Junior World Cup. Before this India had hosted continental championships and six ISSF competitions, including two World Cup Final competitions besides four senior ISSF World Cups.