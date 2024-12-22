Indian U19 team lifts inaugural T20 Asia Cup Title

In Women’s Cricket, India clinched the inaugural Under-19 ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup title at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, after defeating Bangladesh by 41 runs in the final.

Chasing a target of 118, Bangladesh were bowled out for a modest 76 runs in just 18.3 overs. For India, Aayyushi Shukla claimed three wickets, while Parunika Sisodia and Sonam Yadav took two wickets each.

Earlier, India, batting first, scored 117 for seven in their allotted 20 overs. Gongadi Trisha was the top scorer with a solid 52 runs off 47 balls. For Bangladesh, Farjana Easmin shone with the ball, picking up four wickets.

The tournament, which began on 15th December, featured six of the best teams from the continent vying for the title. India, led by Niki Prasad, remained unbeaten throughout the competition.