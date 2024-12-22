PM Modi writes letter to Ashwin on retirement from International Cricket

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi penned an emotional open letter to Ravichandran Ashwin, thanking him for his exemplary contributions to cricket and the nation after the iconic off-spinner announced his retirement from international cricket on December 18.

Ashwin’s sudden retirement, midway through the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, shocked cricket fans worldwide. In his heartfelt letter, PM Modi likened Ashwin’s retirement announcement to a “carrom ball,” commending the Tamil Nadu spinner for his unmatched dedication and record-breaking performances.

Highlighting Ashwin’s 765 international wickets and his joint record for the most Player of the Series awards in Tests, PM Modi praised his innovative bowling variations and ability to dominate opponents. He recalled how cricket lovers eagerly awaited the moments when Ashwin’s skillful deliveries would outsmart batters, making him one of India’s greatest match-winners.

The Prime Minister also lauded Ashwin’s adaptability across formats, describing it as an invaluable asset to the team. On a lighter note, he humorously wondered if Ashwin’s engineering background contributed to his meticulous and strategic approach to the game.

In his message, PM Modi reflected on Ashwin’s 14-year international career highlights, including match-winning contributions that elevated Indian cricket to new heights. He commended Ashwin’s presence of mind during critical moments and expressed hope that his sharp cricketing intellect would inspire future generations.