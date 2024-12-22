The Indian Awaaz

Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya participates in ‘Fit India Sunday on Cycle’ initiative in New Delhi

Dec 22, 2024
Union Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya participates in ‘Fit India Sunday on Cycle’ initiative in New Delhi

Sports Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya today along with Central Reserve Police Force CRPF and Indo-Tibetan Border Police ITBP Jawans participated in the first event of the ‘Fit India Sunday on Cycle’ initiative in New Delhi. The Minister along with the jawans pedaled from the Major Dhyanchand National Stadium till the Raisina Hills.

Speaking to media, Mr Mandaviya said, on the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the whole nation is joining the Fit India campaign to keep themselves fit.

He said, The initiative has been held in over one thousand 100 locations across the country. The Minister said, cycling is the best exercise, it keeps people fit and also acts as a solution to pollution. He also appealed more and more people to join the initiative.

