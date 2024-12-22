India to face Bangladesh in U-19 Women’s T20 Asia Cup final

In Women’s Cricket, India will lock horns with Bangladesh in the final of the Under-19 Women’s T20 Asia Cup at Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia tomorrow. The match is scheduled to begin at 7 am Indian Standard Time.

India secured a spot in the final by defeating Sri Lanka by four wickets in a Super 4 match yesterday. The Indian team chased down a target of 99 runs in just 14.5 overs.

Earlier, put into bat, Sri Lanka scored 98 runs for the loss of nine wickets in their 20 overs.

In the other Super 4 match, Bangladesh beat Nepal by nine wickets.