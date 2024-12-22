The Indian Awaaz

India awarded hosting rights for ISSF Junior World Cup 2025

Dec 22, 2024
India has been awarded the hosting rights for next year’s ISSF Junior World Cup including competitions in rifle, pistol and shotgun disciplines. The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) said, hosting rights of international events has strengthened India’s stature as one of the sport’s top destinations in the world. The dates of the tournament are yet to be finalized.

This will be the country’s third top International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) event in recent times, after the senior World Cup in Bhopal in 2023 and the season-ending World Cup Final in October this year. 

