Sachin Tendulaka discovers Cricket talent in Tribal girl Sushila Meena

India’s cricket legend Sachin Tendulaka on Friday shared a video of a girl bowling saying Smooth, effortless, and lovely to watch! Sushila Meena’s bowling action has shades of you, @ImZaheer.

In reply Zaheer said You’re spot on with that, and I couldn’t agree more. Her action is so smooth and impressive—she’s showing a lot of promise already!

Do you see it too? pic.twitter.com/yzfhntwXux — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 20, 2024

This bowling video of Sushila Meena is going viral on social media. Sushila is a resident of Pratapgarh, Rajasthan.

Tendulkar has shared a video of this 12-year-old girl bowling fast. He tagged this video to former fast bowler Zaheer Khan on Friday, December 20.

In the video, a school girl is seen bowling fast. Her bowling action resembles Zaheer Khan.

Who is Sushila Meena?

Sushila is a resident of Ramer Talab village of Dhariyavad tehsil of Pratapgarh district of Rajasthan. It is being said that Sushila comes from a poor family. Her parents earn their livelihood from labour and farming. Father’s name is Ratanlal Meena, while mother’s name is Shanti Bai Meena. Sushila keeps participating in cricket competitions at school level.

Fans called her Lady Zaheer Khan This video of Sushila is being hugely liked on social media. Fans are making different comments on this video. Some are calling her Lady Zaheer Khan, while some are calling her the star bowler of the future.

Sushila in trend after Tendulkar shared the video Sushila Meena is being searched a lot on Google after Sachin Tendulkar shared the video. She is in the top trend of Google.

This is not the first time that Sachin has shared a video of a local player. Earlier, he heavily promoted Jammu and Kashmir’s para-cricketer Amir Hussain.

Amir is an armless cricketer and he left Sachin completely impressed with his zeal and determination of playing for the country.

Recently, Sachin also shared a heartfelt note for India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin, who called-time on his international career.