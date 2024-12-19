1250 Khelo India Centres approved under Khelo India Scheme

Out of which 1041 notified across country: Centre

AMN

The Centre today said that under the Khelo India Scheme, 1250 Khelo India Centres (KICs) have been approved, out of which 1041 have been notified across the country.

In a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya informed that the Centre is supporting states to strengthen their sports infrastructure through several schemes.

The Minister said that under the Khelo India Scheme, 323 sports infrastructure projects have been sanctioned across the country.