Uttarakhand: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami launches logo, mascot, jersey & torch for National Games

AMN

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami launches the logo, anthem, and mascot for the 38th National Games in Dehradun today. Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, addressing the program virtually, emphasised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s goal to make India a superpower in sports. He said that the government is constantly working to reform the sports policy. On the theme of the National Games as “Green Games,” Mr. Mandaviya said that it matches the natural beauty of Uttarakhand. He said that this event of the National Games will give a new image of the country’s development journey.

Addressing the program in Dehradun, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Nikhil Khadse, said that the government is making efforts to organise the Olympics in India. She said that for this, all the state governments will have to make efforts to promote sports in the country, and the Sports Ministry is constantly making efforts for this. She also reiterated that the Centre will provide all possible support to the Uttarakhand government for organising the National Games.

IOA chairman PT Usha was also present in this program. The 38th National Games are proposed to be held in Uttarakhand from January 28 to February 14, 2025. Various sports competitions will be organised in Dehradun, Tehri, Haridwar, Rudrapur, and Haldwani. There will be a total of 38 sports activities in the National Games, including 34 competitive and four exhibition sports.