Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya leads ‘Fit India Sundays on Cycle’ campaign

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya has said, that to make the Fit India Movement a success, we must include regular exercise and cycling in our daily routine. He said, cycling not only promotes fitness but also helps in preserving the environment. Dr Mandaviya cycled for three kilometres in Lucknow this morning to lead the nationwide ‘Fit India Sundays on Cycle’ campaign.

The Sports Minister added that cycling also increases mental and physical fitness. The Union Minister appealed to people to cycle for an hour every Sunday and stay fit.

The Union Minister was joined by Uttar Pradesh’s Sports and Youth Affairs Minister, Girish Chandra Yadav. More than 400 cyclists participated in the event and pledged to spread the message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lead a healthy and active lifestyle.

So far, the nationwide cycling campaign has been organized at more than 4200 locations, with around 2 lakh people participating.