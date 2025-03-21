Kirsty Coventry becomes 1st female president of IOC

AMN

Zimbabwe’s Kirsty Coventry has been elected as President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). She has become the first female President in IOC history. The 41-year-old Zimbabwean was elected at the 144th IOC Session in Costa Navarino, Greece yesterday.

President-elect Coventry received 49 votes in the first round, exactly the number required for a majority from the 97 votes cast. Coventry will succeed the ninth IOC President, Thomas Bach, whose 12-year tenure will officially end after June 23.

International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah has congratulated Kirsty Coventry on becoming the first female president of the IOC. Mr Shah was present during the 144th IOC Session where Coventry was chosen as IOC President.