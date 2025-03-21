Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

SPORTS

Kirsty Coventry becomes 1st female president of IOC

Mar 21, 2025
Kirsty Coventry becomes 1st female president of IOC

AMN

Zimbabwe’s Kirsty Coventry has been elected as President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). She has become the first female President in IOC history. The 41-year-old Zimbabwean was elected at the 144th IOC Session in Costa Navarino, Greece yesterday.

President-elect Coventry received 49 votes in the first round, exactly the number required for a majority from the 97 votes cast. Coventry will succeed the ninth IOC President, Thomas Bach, whose 12-year tenure will officially end after June 23.

International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah has congratulated Kirsty Coventry on becoming the first female president of the IOC. Mr Shah was present during the 144th IOC Session where Coventry was chosen as IOC President.

Related Post

SPORTS

All-England Badminton Championship: PV Sindhu crashes out losing in 1st round of Women’s Singles

Mar 13, 2025
SPORTS TOP AWAAZ

India Clinches 3rd ICC Champions Trophy with Victory Over New Zealand

Mar 9, 2025
SPORTS

India, New Zealand Set for Dubai Showdown: Recent Clashes Fuel Champions Trophy Final Anticipation

Mar 9, 2025

You missed

SPORTS

Kirsty Coventry becomes 1st female president of IOC

21 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US to sign rare earth minerals deal with Ukraine

21 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel continues ground operations in Gaza as Hamas fires rockets at Tel Aviv

21 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

PM Modi underscores village development as first step toward Viksit Bharat

21 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!