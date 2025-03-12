All-England Badminton Championship: PV Sindhu crashes out losing in 1st round of Women’s Singles

In Badminton, two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu crashed out of All England Open Championships in Birmingham today. She lost to Kim Ga-Eun of South Korea, 21-19, 13-21, 13-21 in the first round of Women’s Singles. Women Doubles pair of Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra also bowed out after going down against Baek Ha Na and Lee So Hee of South Korea.

Earlier in the day, Indian Mixed doubles pair of Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Gadde advanced to the pre-quarterfinals. The Indian duo defeated Chinese Taipei team of Ye Hong-Wei and Nicole Gonzalez Chan, 21-10, 17-21, 24-22 in the opening round this evening.

