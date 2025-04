Hitesh has become the first Indian boxer to reach the Boxing World Cup 2025 Finals in Foz do Iguaçu, Brazil, today. He defeated Makan Traore of France 5-0 in the men’s 70kg category in the semi-finals. Meanwhile, other Indian boxers, including Jadumani Singh in the 50kg category, Sachin Siwach in 60kg, and Vishal in the 90kg category, won a bronze medal each.

