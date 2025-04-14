Mascot and logo of Khelo India Youth Games 2025 to be held in Bihar

Bihar will host the seventh edition of Khelo India Youth Games 2025 from 4th to 15th May. The games will be organised at various cities including Patna, Gaya, Rajgir, Begusarai and Bhagalpur. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Union Sports Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya unveiled the mascot and logo of Khelo India Youth Games 2025 at a function organised at CM Secretariat in Patna on Monday.



The mascot Khelo India will be “ Gajsimha” which symbolizes the power of elephant and heart of lion. The mascot has been derived from the archival heritage of Pala dynasty from Nalanda and Bodhgaya engraved on temples and their pillars.



The logo of KIYG 2025 has been inspired from the rich cultural heritage of Bihar and the colours orange and depicts enthusiasm and nature.



Director General of Bihar State Sports Authority ( BSSA) Ravindran Shankaran said more than 8500 players of different disciplines will attend the sports carnival which is the second biggest sports event after the National Games in the country.



In the event which is going to be held in the first fortnight of next month more than 10,000 delegates will attend. Besides regular games of volleyball, football, basketball, boxing, kabaddi 18 different events of Athletics and Sepak Takraw will be held during the games. Around 27 disciplines of different sports indigenous games like Malkhamb will also be part of the KIYG games.